Imran Khan’s interview on Bol News Live update

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan is the guest in Bol TV’s most illustrious programme “Tajzia” being hosted by Sami Ibrahim.

The “Tajzia” which is one the most renowned programme in Pakistan, is being aired right now.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>