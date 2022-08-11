Imran Khan’s interview on Bol News Live update

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan is the guest in Bol TV’s most illustrious programme “Tajzia” being hosted by Sami Ibrahim.
He added that 26 years ago, he said that he would never let his nation bow down before anyone and make it a respectable and self-reliant people.
He announced that he would give a roadmap to his people that how a nation gets real independence and freedom.
He said that he will bring back his party neglected leaders of workers of the party as they were ignored by the PTI government, adding when the PTI came into power for the firts time, it could not have given full respect and value as they deserved.
He said that his government in Punjab is trying its best to provide relief to the people and it is working to revive all facilities introduced by the then PTI government particularly Health Cards.
He further said that he would never accept the slave of any country.
He said that he is ready to talk with the government if it first announces the date of the fresh general election in the country.
He maintained that he had no foreign accounts and properties so he had no fear of the western countries’ anger and annoyance, adding he respects the USA and other states but he is taking a stance for the interests of his country.
He added that those politicians who have accounts and properties and their children are living in foreign countries, how they can go against the interests of the USA and western countries.
Replying to a question if Imran Khan again becomes the PM of
Pakistan so there will be bad ties with the USA, he said that the USA and West respect those who respect themselves.
he added that there is a mindset that if the USA gets angry with us so we can not survive.
He said that he is against this mindset and wanted to bring his nation out of this fear.
The PTI chairman said that those who have brought this imported government, do not want an independent and sovereign government in Pakistan.
He observed that the USA immensely pressurised India not to buy oil from Russia but she refused to obey the order of the USA as it was in the interest of a common Indian.
Imran said that his character assassination was being carried out so that the government could sideline him.
He said that he was not anti-USA but he wanted that Pakistan must be allowed and must be independent in taking its decisions as India is allowed to do so.
He further said that in the war of Afghanistan, when they (Taliban) were supporting the USA, they were being called Mujahideen and now when they are not supporting the USA so they are terrorists.
He added that even today, our soldiers are being killed in others’ wars.
He observed that what is happening in Swat, there must be some conspiracy behind it.
He said that in foreign media, it is being said that drone attacks are being carried out in Afghanistan from Pakistan for getting dollars, it will be very disastrous for the country.
He said if the economy of Pakistan goes down, it will also affect the security of the country.
Imran maintained that the present government was afraid of the PTI as they knew that they could not defeat the PTI in a political ground and now they were using tactics to defame the party.
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that the PTI is passing through a decisive moment and it is making efforts to establish a justice system in Pakistan.
He said that he would make some important announcements at Lahore public meeting.
In the programme, the PTI chairman will reveal what announcements he is going to make at Lahore public gathering.
He will also apprise the Pakistani nation about the resurrection of the Taliban’s activities in Swat and what expected effects could be developed in the wake of drone attacks.
The former prime minister will as well open his heart about the relationship with Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.
Earlier on Wednesday, speaking to the PTI workers and supporters thru a video link, Imran Khan blamed the PML-N coalition government for hatching a conspiracy to pit his party against the Pakistan army..
He further said a plot was being made to ban the PTI following the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case
“They have prepared a conspiracy to crush the PTI and the election commission of Pakistan is also involved in the conspiracy,” the PTI chairman alleged.
