Imran not allowed to meet Shahbaz Gill at PIMS

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has not been allowed to meet Shahbaz Gill at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital.

Imran reached the hospital to inquire after Shahbaz Gill’s health on Friday evening but the police did not let him meet the PTI senior leader, who was under treatment there.

The situation turned very tense when the police refused to allow Imran Khan to inquire after Gill at the hospital.

Also Read Imran says Shahbaz Gill was tortured mentally & physically and ‘sexually abused’ Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has strongly condemned the attitude being...

A large number of police personnel and prisoner vans were called in at the PIMS to handle any untoward situation.

Advertisement

But the PTI chairman sensibly handled the situation and did not insist on meeting Gill.

Later talking to media persons, Imran Khan said that despite the court’s order, the police were not allowing them to meet Shahbaz Gill, asking whether there was a law in the country or there was a rule of jungle in the country.

He said that he was going to hold a rally in favor of Shahbaz Gill and against the attitude of the police.

He asked the people particularly Islamabad’s masses to join his rally to be taken out in favour of Shahbaz Gill on Saturday (tomorrow) in the evening after Maghrib prayers .

He further said that rallies would be held at every division across the country to condemn the torture meted out against Gill.

The PTI chairman said that they would never accept the corrupt government at all, adding that they would prefer to die rather than accept the imported regime.