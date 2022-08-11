Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan gives an exclusive interview to Bol TV’s most illustrious programme “Tajzia” hosted by Sami Ibrahim. The programme was aired at 8pm on Thursday night. Screengrab/ Bol News

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that efforts are being made to bring Nawaz Sharif back in the month of September and for this purpose a conspiracy is being hatched to weaken him (Imran) and the PTI.

He added that for this purpose, his character assassination was being carried out so that the government could ban him and sideline him.

He observed that he is seeing a conspiracy behind the incidents of Swat, adding that previously the ANP had been targeted by the TTP, which termed the ANP as a supporter of the USA and but now they are targeting the PTI there. He added that there is no logic and reason in targeting the PTI as it believes in independent foreign policy. “So I think there is a plot behind the Swat incidents and some forces want to harm the PTI,” Imran observes.

Replying to a question of Senior Anchorperson Sami Ibrahim, the PTI chairman said that he would give a roadmap and strategy to his people at Lahore public gathering and tell them how a nation gets real independence and freedom.

He maintained that 26 years ago, he said that he would never let his nation bow down before anyone and make it a respectable and self-reliant people.

He said that inflation has become the biggest issue of the people as this imported government has made their life miserable.

He observed that the USA immensely pressurised India not to buy oil from Russia but she refused to obey the order and told the USA as it was in the interest of her people and she would buy it from Russia.

He said that he was not anti-USA but he wanted that Pakistan must be allowed and must be independent in taking its decisions as India is allowed to do so.

He further said that in the war of Afghanistan, when they (Afghans) were supporting the USA, they were being called Mujahideen but when they refused to support the USA so they were declared terrorists.

He observed that even today, our soldiers are being killed in others’ wars.

He said that in foreign media, it is being reported that drone attacks are being carried out in Afghanistan from Pakistan for getting dollars, adding that if it is true so it will be very disastrous for the country.

He said if the economy of Pakistan goes down, it will also affect the security of the country.

He further said that he would never accept the slave of any country.

He maintained that he had no foreign accounts and properties so he had no fear of the western countries’ anger and annoyance, adding he respects the USA and other countries but he is taking a stance for the interests of his country.

He added that those politicians who have accounts and properties and their children are living in foreign countries, how they can go against the interests of the USA and western countries.

Replying to a question if he becomes the prime minister of Pakistan again so there will be bad ties with the USA, he said that the USA and West respect those people and countries who respect themselves.

He added that there is a mindset in Pakistan that if the USA gets angry with us so we cannot survive.

He said that he is against this mindset and wanted to bring his nation out of this fear.

The PTI chairman said that those who have brought this imported government, do not want an independent and sovereign government in Pakistan.

Imran maintained that the present government was afraid of the PTI as they knew that they could not defeat the PTI in a political ground so they are using tactics to defame him (Imran) and the PTI.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that the PTI is passing through a decisive moment and it is making efforts to establish a justice system in Pakistan.

He said that he would bring back his party annoyed and neglected leaders and workers of the party as they were ignored by the PTI government, explaining when the PTI came into power for the first time, it could not have given full respect and value to its workers and supporters as they deserved.

He said that his government in Punjab is trying its best to provide relief to the people and it is working to revive all facilities introduced by the then PTI government particularly Health Cards.

He said that he is ready to talk with the government if it first announces the date of the fresh general election in the country.