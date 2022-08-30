Contempt of court case: Imran says ready to withdraw words if feelings of judges hurt . Image: File

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has submitted his reply to the Islamabad High Court in the show cause notice of contempt of court case and said that he is ready to withdraw his words if they were inappropriate.

In his initial response, Imran said that he did not believe in hurting the feelings of judges.

He requested the court to examine his speech with reference and context as he always abode by law and constitution throughout his life.

He further said that during the public rally, he said that he would take legal action against those who violated, adding that he might use such words in his emotional speech which the court found offensive.

“I believe in the enforcement of the law, I did not intend to insult the judiciary as I respect it from the bottom of my, ” he maintained.

Earlier, Registrar Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a circular of code of conduct about hearing of contempt case against Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI) Imran Khan, BOL News reported on Tuesday.

According to the circular issued, entry into Courtroom number-1 shall be subject to a pass issued by the Registrar’s Office. 15 court reporters will be allowed to be present in the courtroom.

The five lawyers from the high court and district bar will be allowed during the hearing. 15 lawyers of Imran Khan’s legal team will be able to be present in the courtroom.

The 15 law officers will be allowed from the Attorney General’s Office and Advocate General’s Office. Imran Khan’s legal team, lawyer’s bodies, attorney general, and advocate general office submit lists on Tuesday.

The Islamabad High Court’s Journalists Association was also instructed to submit the list of 15 journalists.

After providing the slips, the Registrar’s Office of Islamabad High Court will issue the passes.

The Islamabad administration and police make security arrangements to maintain court decorum.

The larger bench will hear the case tomorrow at 2.30 pm.