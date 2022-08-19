Advertisement
Edition: English
Imran says Shahbaz Gill was tortured mentally & physically and ‘sexually abused’

Articles
Imran says Shahbaz Gill tortured mentally & physically and ‘sexually abused’. Image: File

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has strongly condemned the attitude being meted out with senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill by the imported government.

The PTI chairman in his tweet said that Shahbaz Gill was being tortured mentally & physically including sexual abuse, which was most gruesome too.

Imran maintained that Gill was humiliated to break him down, adding that he had full detailed information.

He questioned who tortured Gill if the Islamabad police says it did not inflict any torture on him.

 

Imran said that there is a general perception in the public at large & in our minds too as to who could have carried out the gruesome torture.

He warned, “Remember the public will react. We will leave no stone unturned to find out those responsible & bring them to justice.”

Earlier late Thursday night, the medical board of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital decided to discharge PTI leader Shahbaz Gill from the infirmary as it has received the reports of all medical tests, which are termed satisfactory.

Bol News TV reported that the board, which consists of six members, contacted the federal police and informed it about their decision.

Later, the federal police apprised the DIG and SSP Operation about the development.

