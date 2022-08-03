Imran says will be happy if his name is placed on ECL

Former prime minister and Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that he will be happy if the government places his name on ECL.

He further said that he had no intention to go abroad as he had no businesses in foreign countries and did not intend to do shopping there.

He expressed these views while giving an interview to a private TV channel aired on Wednesday night.

Talking about the Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict in PTI foreign funding case, he said that the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja was a biased person and opponent of the PTI, adding that he knew the verdict before its announcement as the CEC was the man of the PML-N.

Imran blamed that the CEC had given the verdict against the PTI on the directives of the alliance government.

Advertisement

He further said that the Chief Election Commissioner was not willing to announce the verdict of the PML-N and PPP foreign funding cases.

He maintained that the ECP member from Sindh was taking two salaries – one from the ECP and the other from the Sindh government and he was actually the servant of the Sindh government so how he could be expected to do justice and give an impartial decision?

Also Read PTI will not be allowed to protest outside ECP & in Red Zone tomorrow, says Rana Sanaullah Rana says PTI could hold a peaceful protest at designated places allotted...

He explained that the PTI had received funds from foreign companies in 2012 whereas the law, which prohibits funding from foreigners, was legislated in 2017.

The PTI chairman observed that the CEC was completely involved in this conspiracy.

He said that the PTI would hold a peaceful protest against the CEC tomorrow as it was their democratic and legal right and none could stop them from holding a peaceful demonstration.

Advertisement

He added that a delegation from the PTI would go to the ECP and register its protest with the electoral watchdog.

He said that he was ready to talk with the government and his political opponents if they announced the date of new elections in the country.

Imran maintained that Shahbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were afraid of holding general elections in the country as they knew very well they would badly be defeated by the PTI.

But he said that the PML-N and its allies were ready to sacrifice the country to save their stolen money.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif had submitted an affidavit to the LHC for permission to send Nawaz Sharif aboard for his treatment. But no action was taken against Shehbaz as Nawaz Sharif was not ready to come back to the country.

He said if Nawaz came back, he would be provided all facilities in jail as per law.

Advertisement

He said that the PPP and PML-N had the support of many rich people and they used their money for their nefarious plans. He added that national security was in danger because of them.

He again demanded instant, free and fair elections to save the country from further destruction.