Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that no one can stop the journey of real independence in Pakistan.

He again demanded early, fair and transparent elections in the country otherwise he would give a final call for the Islamabad march. Then a sea of people would come from every corner of the country, he asserted.

He added that it would be better for quarters concerned to announce the elections before his final call.

He said this while addressing a huge public meeting in Haripur on Wednesday.

Imran Khan said that real political stability would never come in the country until fair and transparent elections were held.

He said that foreign policy is made always in favour of the country.

He said that India got independence along with Pakistan but India adopted an independent foreign policy and protected its people’s interests.

Imran said that the country’s decisions must be taken in the country.

He told the charged crowd that the imported government wanted to arrest him, so he (Imran) got ready to go jail but they could not dare to detain him and ran away with the fear of people and PTI workers.

He said that Shahbaz Gill, who was assistant professor at a university of USA, has been arrested, they stripped him and physically and sexually assaulted him in police custody.

When he criticised the attitude of the government and the biased behavior of police officers so they booked him for a terror case.

He maintained that they had got afraid of the Pakistani people after the defeat in Punjab by-elections, adding that now they had decided to knock out him (Imran Khan) on technical grounds.

He further said that he had no fear of arrest and disqualification as the people of Pakistan were with him and they had awakened and come to know about them and recognized their real faces.

He appealed to the people to help their flood-affected brothers and sisters, particularly in Balochistan and Sindh.

He also urged the provincial governments of Punjab and KP to provide every kind of assistance to their calamity-hit Pakistanis.

He criticised the Government of Sindh for its poor performance in rescuing Sindh’s rain victims.

He lauded the PTI social media team’s efforts as they defeated the ban of the government and conveyed the message of the party to the people.

He also slammed the media houses which had taken ‘money’ from the government and now they are promoting and running its false campaign.