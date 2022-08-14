Independence Day: President Alvi stresses on unity to overcome challenges

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has extended his heartiest felicitations to the nation on the 75th Anniversary of Independence Day of Pakistan.

In his message on the occasion, the president said this day reminds us of the innumerable sacrifices rendered by our founding fathers under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for carving this homeland Pakistan for us.

The president reaffirmed his resolve to uphold Pakistan’s ideology and make Pakistan an ideal modern Islamic welfare nation-state. He said this year, we are also celebrating the Diamond Jubilee of independence and various ceremonies are being organized across the country to mark this occasion.

He mentioned the aim of these events is to educate and create awareness among our people, especially the Pakistani youth, about the significance of national solidarity, Pakistan’s ideology and the Freedom Movement. He commended the efforts of all stakeholders in organizing events to commemorate this historic moment.

President Alvi said on the occasion of this Diamond Jubilee, there is a dire need to assess our successes and failures.

“In our 75 years of history, we successfully overcame various challenges. We not only emerged as a nuclear power but also defeated the menace of terrorism. In the recent past, we successfully managed the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

He paid homage to personnel of armed forces and law-enforcement agencies who laid their lives for the defence, security, and safety of our motherland. He also appreciated workers, labourers, women, youth, the business community, minorities, and those who have played their role in the development and progress of our country.

He expressed hoped that Pakistan will overcome challenges on economic and political with its proven commitment, determination and patriotism as well as with hard work, unity, discipline, mutual harmony and solidarity.

The president also stressed on oppressed people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He said India has been committing egregious human rights violations in IIOJK for decades and it has been three years since India unilaterally revoked Article 370 and abolished Article 35A to deprive IIOJK from its special legal status on August 5, 2019

He assured Kashmiris that Pakistan will continue to extend its all possible political, diplomatic and moral support to them in their legitimate struggle for self-determination in accordance with the UN Resolutions.

He urged the entire nation to remain steadfast and work wholeheartedly for the development and progress of our country and prosperity of our people. He stressed on remaining united to overcome financial, economic and security challenges faced by the country.

