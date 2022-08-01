Interference of Army Chief into politics is fault of politicians, says Shujaat

Defunct President of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has demanded the government to stop the rising rate of the dollar.

He made this demand while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday.

He said that he would keep on speaking the truth so that all issues should be resolved.

Shujaat said that a campaign had been launched against him on electronic and social media.

The PML-Q leader said that it was not a good attitude to blame politicians for everything.

However, he said that the interference of the Chief of Army Staff into politics was the fault of politicians.

Shujaat observed that bitterness in politics was increasing with the passage of time and it must be stopped.

He maintained that none can win the trust of the people by telling a lie.

He asked under what law cases were being registered against his sons.

Defunct Secretary General of the PML-Q Tariq Bashir Cheema, who was accompanied by Shujaat in the presser, said that none could remove Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from the party’s presidentship.

He asked how a provincial party head could remove central leadership from their offices.

Cheema asserted that he had tried his best to save the Chaudhrys’ family from division.

He recalled that the then Prime Minister Imran Khan came to see Chaudhry Shujaat and insist that he (Imran) was ready to make Chaudhry Salik a minister instead of Tariq Bashir Cheema

He said that when there was no justice in the party, there was no use of remaining in such a party.

The PML-Q leader further said they would contact the ECP against the removal of the party leadership and their legal experts were working on it.

The dissidents (Pervaiz Elahi and other) said that Shujaat’s health was not good that was why he could not take decisions, Cheema added.

He maintained that none can separate Shujaat from the party’s presidentship as he was constitutional and legal head of the party and had been running it for the last 22 years.

He further said that Chaudhry Shujaat and he were removed from the party’s offices in a so-called session.

Cheema rejected the blame that they had demanded dollars from Zardari.

He claimed that the party is intact and will be intact in the future, adding that all provincial party heads were with them and present in this news conference.

He said that he had tried his best to save the party from division and also appealed to Pervaiz Elahi not to divide the family and not give chance to others to laugh.

Cheema further asserted that he had requested Shujaat not to divide the family and unite it.

He said that he did not want to open Pandora’s box as it would expose a number of secrets.

He said none could trap them as they were not children, adding that there was no truth in news on social media about the establishment.