Islamabad Police launch inquiry into Shahbaz Gill’s torture allegations

ISLAMABAD: Police have launched an inquiry regarding the allegations of physical torture on PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill in custody, Bol News reported.

According to reports, Inspector-General Police (IGP) Islamabad is leading the inquiry and will submit a report to the Islamabad High Court.

In this regard, DIG Headquarters Islamabad chaired an important meeting with senior police officials and the investigation team. The team also briefed the police higher-ups about judicial proceedings.

Police have started recording statements on the torture allegations and have taken statements from doctors on Gill’s health condition. It has also been decided to monitor Shahbaz Gill’s diet.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered IGP Islamabad to probe into the alleged torture of Shahbaz Gill om custody.

Acting Chief Justice of the IHC Justice Amir Farooq took up the case filed by the counsel of the PTI leader alleging torture in police custody.

During the proceedings, the court summoned the IG Islamabad and asked if Gill was tortured in police custody. The police chief said that there was no truth in the allegations of torture. The court ordered the IG Islamabad to investigate torture claims.

PTI chairman Imran has demanded justice for Shahbaz Gill and alleged that his chief of staff was physically and mentally tortured and sexual abused.

“All the pictures and videos show clearly Gill was tortured both mentally and physically, including sexual abuse — most too gruesome to relate,” the PTI chairman said in a tweet.

He claimed the police humiliated Gill and that he now has detailed information about the events regarding Gill’s torture. “ICT police says it did not inflict any torture. So my question is: Who tortured Gill?” Khan asked.

He added that there is a general perception in the public at large and in “our minds too as to who could have carried out the gruesome torture”.

“Remember the public will react. We will leave no stone unturned to find out those responsible and bring them to justice,” he added.

The PTI has announced to hold a rally in Islamabad today (Saturday) in Shahbaz Gill’s support.

