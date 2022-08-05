Advertisement
ISPR condemns social media campaign after helicopter crash incident

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of military, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday condemned social media campaign after the helicopter crash incident which claimed lives of six army officers.

“The regretful social media campaign after unfortunate heli crash on 1 August has caused deep anguish and distress among Shuhada families and Rank & File of the Armed Forces,” the ISPR said.

It said while the whole nation stood with the institution in the difficult time, certain insensitive quarters resorted to hurtful and derogatory comments on social media which was unacceptable and highly condemnable.

All the six officers and a soldier, including Lt General Sarfraz Ali, Brig (Approved Major General) Amjad Hanif, Brig Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major M. Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz had embraced Shahadat in a helicopter crash during flood operation in Balochistan earlier this month.

According to the ISPR, the wreckage of the unfortunate helicopter was found in Lasbela district.

The accident was occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations.

Meanwhile, President Dr. Arif Alvi had made a telephonic contact with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and expressed his deep grief and shock over the martyrdom of army officers and Jawans in the helicopter crash in Balochistan.

Expressing his condolences with the COAS over the martyrdom of Corps Commander 12 Corps Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali, DG Pakistan Coast Guard Maj. Gen. Amjad Hanif, Brig. Muhammad Khalid of the 12 Corps, Pilot Maj. Saeed Ahmad, Co-Pilot Maj. Muhammad Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz, he had prayed for the departed souls and commiserated with the bereaved families.

