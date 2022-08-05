ISPR congratulates Pakistani medal winners at Commonwealth Games

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army has congratulated the athletes who won medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 being held in Birmingham.

In a tweet, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) congratulated weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt for winning a gold medal and judoka Shah Hussain Shah for winning a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games.

“Congratulations from Pakistan Armed Forces to Nooh Dastagir Butt for winning Gold Medal & Shah Hussain Shah for winning Bronze Medal in Commonwealth Games making Pakistan proud,” the statement said.

In a show of spectacular dominance, Pakistani weightlifter Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt claimed the first gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in men’s 109+ kg category at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham on late Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Pakistan powerhouse produced a stunning performance as the tightly-packed crowd roared his name. Butt set heavier weight targets from the outset to lift gold with a combined record-breaking total of 405kg.

In the snatch portion, he kicked off his participation in style as he lifted 170kg in his first attempt with quite ease. He set a new Games record when he lifted 173kg in the second lift. In his final attempt, Butt thought he had registered 175kg, but it was ruled a no lift.

In Clean and Jerk, Butt lifted 225kg and 232kg and did not need to go for a third lift. Butt had earned bronze medal in Gold Coast 2018 in what was then the 105+kg category for the heavyweights.

Earlier, Judoka Shah Hussain Shah claimed bronze medal in -90kg division after outwitting South African opponent Thomas-Laszlo Breytenbach.

Shah Hussain faced Australian Harrison Cassar in the quarter-finals directly but remained unable to overcome him. He then knocked out Thomas-Laszlo, earning maiden medal for Pakistan.

