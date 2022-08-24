JI announces protest against postponement of LG elections

Jamaat-e-Islami staged a protest against the postponement of LG elections.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem lashed at the PPP, MQM

A protest will be held outside the ECP Sindh office on Friday

The party will approach court against the ECP’s decision Advertisement

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Friday protested against the postponement of the second phase of the local bodies elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The party staged a rally at the Main Shahrah-e-Quaideen to protest against the decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the polls due to inclement weather at the request of the Government of Sindh.

Addressing the protest, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman strongly lashed out at the PPP and MQM-P, saying delaying tactics are being used against the future of Karachi’s youth and the Jamaat-e-Islami.

“A group of landlords and feudals have been ruling Sindh for 14 years. These had a group of friends who stole the people’s mandate for the last 35 years,” he exclaimed. “Since the people of Karachi have changed their direction, these parties are holding the election commission hostage.”

He said the Jamaat-e-Islami protested when local body elections were postponed on July 24. “With each passing day, the number of Jamaat-e-Islami voters is increasing. The ruling parties are getting scared by our increasing popularity”.

Advertisement

He said the people of Karachi are deprived of basic needs and the government should answer why the local bodies elections were postponed. “People are waking up, division in the name of Sindhi, Muhajir is over. MQM has reached its logical end and PPP will also reach its conclusion,” he claimed

He said Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq is present among the people of Sindh. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah did not visit the people of Sindh due to bad weather.

He questioned why the Sindh government does not want to hold local body elections despite having all the powers. He said the PPP is afraid that the people of Karachi have chosen the mayor of Jamaat-e-Islami who will ask for the rights of the citizens.

He said it is shameful that fuel adjustment charges have been exempted on power consumers but residents of Karachi are not included as K-Electric is considered a private company.

He said the rulers should tell how much relief K-Electric has given to the people. He claimed the PPP, PML-N and PTI have sided with K-Electric against the residents of Karachi.

Hafiz Naeem said Jamaat-e-Islami’s rising popularity among the people was due to the resistance movement to solve the problems of the people. He vowed that JI will always be present in public to serve people and solve problems.

Advertisement

He said the Jamaat-e-Islami will launch a strong movement against the postponement of local bodies elections constitutionally, democratically and legally.

He announced to stage a protest sit-in outside the ECP’s Sindh office on Friday and force them to conduct the polls. He said they will also file a contempt of court case against the Election Commission and the Sindh government in the Supreme Court.

He said ‘Haq Do Karachi Ko’ (Movement for Rights of Karachi’) campaign will continue and party ctivists should intensify their public campaign.

Advertisement

Also Read ECP postpones LG election in Karachi Election Commission of Pakistan postponed LG polls on Sindh Govt request IG...