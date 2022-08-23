Jameel Farooqui granted to police on a two-day remand

BOL News Anchorperson Jameel Farooqui was presented before the court today

Court reserves verdict in his remand case

He was arrested in Karachi in the wee hours on Monday

KARACHI: BOL News Anchorperson Jameel Farooqui was presented before the court today and the police got a two-day physical remand of the anchorperson, reported BOL News on Tuesday.

As per details, the anchorperson was presented before the court today in strict security. The Capital police demanded physical remand of the accused while Farooqui’s lawyer maintained that the remand was demanded only for custodial torture of the anchorperson.

His lawyer also said that Jameel Farooqui gave voice to whatever Shahbaz Gill had already uttered in his speech questioning the motive behind the remand request by the police.

On the other hand, Farooqui presented before the court that he was tortured in the custody and all his belongings were taken by police at the time of arrest.

Judge Mian Azhar Nadeem asked the police that almost all the anchors and media men have been discussing the arrest of Shahbaz Gill so will the police arrest all of them.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its decision.

It is pertinent to mention here that the media person and YouTuber was arrested in the wee hours on Monday while on his way back from the BOL office and was remanded to the capital police for three days.

The police took him from Karachi to Islamabad and a case was registered against him for leveling allegations against the Capital police.

