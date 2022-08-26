BOL News Anchorperson Jameel Farooqui has been handed over to FIA

Farooqui was presented by the FIA Cybercrime cell before the Judicial Magistrate Naseer Uddin, today

FIA official maintained before the court that the physical remand is important for the investigation

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: BOL News Anchorperson Jameel Farooqui has been handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a two-day remand, reported BOL News on Friday.

As per details, Farooqui was presented by the FIA Cybercrime cell before the Judicial Magistrate Naseer Uddin, today.

At the onset of the hearing, FIA demanded the physical remand of the accused which was argued by the lawyer of Jameel.

Counsel for the anchorperson maintained that there is a difference between live reporting and reporting adding that if Jameel has given his opinion then it cannot be counted as a crime.

The counsel also said that Farooqui has seen the pictures of torture on Shahbaz Gill and even Gill has given his statement in regards to torture.

Advertisement

He said that this has been an off instance where a reporter’s story was being percussed.

On the other hand, Jameel Farooqui condemned the act of stripping him in the custody and said that under no law the police is allowed to hurt his self-respect.

Lawyer Jameel Farooqi said that all other journalists have been voicing the torture of Shahbaz Gill and presented the transcripts of Hamid Mir, Rauf Klasra and others.

Farooqui requested before the court to dismiss the case against him adding that the Pica Ordinance was also misquoted in the case.

On the other hand, the FIA official maintained before the court that the physical remand is important for the investigation to reach a conclusion. After listening to the argument of both sides, the court remanded Jameel Farooqui for two days to FIA.

Also Read Security from Imran Khan has been withdrawn: Fawad Chaudhry Fawad Chaudhry said Friday that the security from PTI Chief Imran Khan...