  • Jasmeen Manzoor Appointed as Senior Anchorperson, BOL News
  • Jasmeen Manzoor has been appointed as the Senior Anchorperson of BOL News.
  • She started her journalistic career as an anchorperson from state television, PTV.

Veteran Journalist and Anchorperson, Ms. Jasmeen Manzoor has been appointed as the Senior Anchorperson of BOL News.

Jasmeen is a renowned name in the field of journalism. With her defiant tone and unique style, Jasmeen Manzoor started her journalistic career as an anchorperson from state television, PTV.

In her illustrious career, she has been affiliated with several private channels as a revered news analyst and programme host. Using her sound political insight, she always comes up with bold facts and exposes the real characters behind the news with courage.

BOL congratulates Ms. Jasmeen on her new role and looks forward to achieving greater milestones together for BOL and BOL News under her leadership.

