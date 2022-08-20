Jasmeen Manzoor commences her first transmission with Bol News today

Veteran Journalist and Anchorperson, Ms. Jasmeen Manzoor on Saturday kicked off her first transmission with Bol News channel.

Jasmeen Manzoor has been appointed as the Senior Anchorperson of BOL News.

Today, she shed light on different hot issues including arrest and torture of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill as well as tug of war between the PTI and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) over different matters.

Talking to PTI leader and former federal minister for port and shipping Ali Zaidi, she said asked him if stopping PTI chief Imran Khan from meeting Shahbaz Gill was a politics of revenge. Ali Zaidi said it was lawlessness and it did not happen even in martial law what was happening today. He also took at dig at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) for crying over the government’s not fulfilling their demands and leaving them in lurch.

He warned the powerful circles of the country to not to try to push Imran Khan to the wall as he was loved by the masses.

The senior anchorperson took Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on call and asked his questions. Sheikh Rashid said neither Imran Khan nor the establishment asked him to play the role of arbitrator between them. He said relations between both of them had deteriorated after arrest of Shahbaz Gill.

On this occasion, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said some people thought that general elections were the solution of the current political crisis, however they did not realise that Imran Khan would not stop on just elections’ demand as he was not ready to accept the procedure of election and chief election commissioner among other things.

He said general elections took place at the cost of Rs60-70 billion and if Imran would again not accept the elections after they would be held then what would happen.

On her joining number one news channel of the country, Jasmeen said she was very proud to join Bol News as history was in the making and Bol News was playing a big party in it.

Jasmeen is a renowned name in the field of journalism. With her defiant tone and unique style, Jasmeen Manzoor started her journalistic career as an anchorperson from state television, PTV, in 1999.

In her illustrious career, she has been affiliated with several private channels as a revered news analyst and programme host. Using her sound political insight, she always comes up with bold facts and exposes the real characters behind the news with courage.

BOL congratulates Ms. Jasmeen on her new role and looks forward to achieving greater milestones together for BOL and BOL News under her leadership.