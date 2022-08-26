Jasmeen Manzoor to host first show on Bol News today

Jasmeen Manzoor has been appointed as the Senior Anchorperson of BOL News.

Veteran Journalist and Anchorperson Ms. Jasmeen Manzoor will host her show with Bol News channel.

Jasmeen Manzoor has been appointed as the Senior Anchorperson of BOL News. Her show ‘Bus Bohat Ho Gaya’ will be aired from 7 PM to 8 PM on Saturday, August 27, only on Bol News.

Viewers can watch the show every week on Saturday and Sunday from 7 PM to 8 PM exclusively on Bol News.

On her joining the number one news channel of the country, Jasmeen said she was very proud to join Bol News as history was in the making and Bol News was playing a huge part in it.

Advertisement Watch Program Bus Bohat Ho Gaya With Jasmeen Manzoor

Saturday & Sunday At 7:00 PM Only On BOL News #BOLNews #BusBohatHoGaya #JasmeenManzoor @jasmeenmanzoor pic.twitter.com/ZueaFtoNNl — BOLNetwork (@BOLNETWORK) August 26, 2022

Jasmeen is a renowned name in the field of journalism. With her defiant tone and unique style, Jasmeen Manzoor started her journalistic career as an anchorperson from state-owned PTV in 1999.

Advertisement

Also Read Jasmeen Manzoor commences her first transmission with Bol News today Veteran Journalist and Anchorperson, Ms. Jasmeen Manzoor on Saturday kicked off her...

In her illustrious career, she has been affiliated with several private channels as a revered news analyst and programme host. Using her sound political insight, she always comes up with bold facts and exposes the real characters behind the news with courage.

BOL News has congratulated Ms. Jasmeen on her new role and looks forward to achieving greater milestones together for BOL and BOL News under her leadership.

Advertisement

Also Read Live blog: Jasmeen Manzoor joins BOL Veteran Journalist and Anchorperson, Ms. Jasmeen Manzoor has begun hosting program ‘Bus...