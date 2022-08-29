JI chief Siraj stresses collective work to help flood affectees

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj ul Haq said the nation was going through a great tragedy and it was the duty of everyone to play their role in helping the flood-affected people.

Addressing a press conference here at a relief camp set up by Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) in the city, he stressed that all political parties to work together for flood affectees by setting aside their differences.

He said the whole nation was standing with the flood victims. He visited different cities and witnessed the resolve of the nation for their flood-affected brethren, the JI chief added.

He said the volunteers of AKF were rescuing the flood victims and delivering prepared food and water to them.

Earlier, the JI chief met with the flood victims in different areas of the district. District Amir JI Maulana Salimullah Arshad, Provincial President of AKF Khalid Waqas, District President of AKF Manzar Masood Khattak, former district president of JI Zahid Mohibullah Advocate, and others were present on this occasion.