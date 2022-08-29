JICA to provide emergency relief goods for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Government of Japan has announced to provide emergency relief goods through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Pakistan in response to the damages caused by the flood disaster.

The Embassy of Japan said the relief items will be provided in light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Pakistan.

The emergency relief goods which includes tents and plastic sheets, which will be delivered in two phases, are expected to first arrive on August 30th at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

In addition, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mr Wada Mitsuhiro, has expressed his condolences and profound grief over the extensive damage, including loss of precious lives, due to the floods caused by the torrential rains in Pakistan.

“Please allow me to extend my sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families. May the departed souls find eternal peace and their family have the strength to bear this irreparable loss. I also pray from the bottom of my heart for the early recovery of the sufferers and the earliest possible restoration of the affected areas.” said the Japanese ambassador.

Advertisement

The envoy reiterated that the Government of Japan will support Pakistan’s efforts to overcome this challenge in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan.

Also Read Azerbaijan to provide $2mn flood relief aid to Pakistan ISLAMABAD: President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has instructed to provide US$2 million...