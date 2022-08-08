JIT formed to look into trolling over Balochistan helicopter crash

A six-person Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been made by the federal government to look into the social media campaign that was started right after a military chopper crashed in Balochistan. The team consists of one officer from each of the Inter-Services Intelligence and Intelligence Bureau.

During a flood rescue mission, the helicopter carrying Quetter Corp Commander Lt General Muhammad Sarfraz and others crashed in the Lasbela district. All six onboard embraced martyrdom.

Following the incident, a troll campaign targeting a governmental institution was started on social media, prompting a stern response from the military spokesperson.

On Sunday, Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, called the campaign “horrifying.”

“The social media campaign belittling & ridiculing the sacrifices of our martyrs was horrifying. This is what self-righteous political narratives do: they poison the minds of the youth & weaponise hate speech,” he said in a tweet on Sunday.

Advertisement

Also Read ISPR condemns social media campaign after helicopter crash incident RAWALPINDI: The media wing of military, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on...

On Sunday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) declared that a team had been assembled to find and apprehend those responsible for the hate campaign.

The federal interior minister revealed on Monday that a JIT had been established, which will involve agents from multiple investigative agencies.

According to a notification made in this respect, the team included Lt. Col. Saeed of the ISI, Waqar Nisar Chaudhry of the IB, Mohammad Jaffar of the FIA, Dr. Waqarud Din Syed, Ayaz Khan, and Imran Haider.

At least seven trolls, according to sources, were associated with a political party. The Pakistan Army’s cybercrime wings also sent the FIA information on ten trolls.

This is a developing story…