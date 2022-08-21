Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Jordan’s Princess Sarah Zeid arrives in Karachi
Jordan’s Princess Sarah Zeid arrives in Karachi

Jordan’s Princess Sarah Zeid arrives in Karachi

Articles
Advertisement
Jordan’s Princess Sarah Zeid arrives in Karachi

Jordan’s Princess Sarah Zeid arrived in Karachi.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Princess of Jordon Sarah Zeid has arrived  in Karachi on Sunday on an official to Pakistan.

Upon arrival at Jinnah airport, she was received by the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation Shazia Marri and Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab.

The Princess of Jordon will hold meeting with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah besides visit of BISP Nashonuma program’s centre in Badin.

Princess Sarah Zeid is working with the World Food Programme (WFP) to increase awareness of the specific needs, vulnerabilities and contribution of women, girls, children and newborns in humanitarian and fragile settings.

She is an advocate for maternal and newborn health and nutrition. She is married to former UN Commissioner on Human Rights Prince Zeid bin Ra’ad Zeid al-Hussein.

Advertisement

 

 

Also Read

Prince Faisal bin al-Hussain of Jordan was sworn in as the king’s deputy
Prince Faisal bin al-Hussain of Jordan was sworn in as the king’s deputy

Jordan's Prince Faisal bin al-Hussain was sworn in as King Abdullah II...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story