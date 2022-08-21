Jordan’s Princess Sarah Zeid arrives in Karachi

KARACHI: Princess of Jordon Sarah Zeid has arrived in Karachi on Sunday on an official to Pakistan.

Upon arrival at Jinnah airport, she was received by the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation Shazia Marri and Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab.

The Princess of Jordon will hold meeting with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah besides visit of BISP Nashonuma program’s centre in Badin.

Princess Sarah Zeid is working with the World Food Programme (WFP) to increase awareness of the specific needs, vulnerabilities and contribution of women, girls, children and newborns in humanitarian and fragile settings.

She is an advocate for maternal and newborn health and nutrition. She is married to former UN Commissioner on Human Rights Prince Zeid bin Ra’ad Zeid al-Hussein.

