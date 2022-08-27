JSMU established emergency relief camp

VC JSMU Prof Amjad Siraj Memon said that JSMU is committed to helping flood victims in these challenging times

Karachi-Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) has established a relief camp for the rehabilitation of flood affectees by torrential rains and floods across the province.

In this regard, Vice Chancellor JSMU Prof Amjad Siraj Memon said that JSMU is committed to helping flood victims in these challenging times. He further assured that the JSMU teams will reach out to the affected families and work for relief, and rescue, as well as supply the procured material goods such as bottled drinking water, biscuits, dates, grams, tetrapak of milk, medicines, clothes, tarpaulin, hygiene kits, towels and soaps to the remote areas where relief operations are facing difficulties.

The students, faculty, administrative, and non-teaching staff members generously aided the rain and flood victims.

Earlier, The Sindh government directed vice-chancellors(VCs) of all public and public universities in the province including Karachi to establish flood relief camps.

Minister Universities & Boards, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development Muhammad Ismail Rahoo instructed the vice-chancellors of all public and private universities to start a flood relief campaign for the flood affectees.

The Universities Minister Ismail Rahoo sent a letter to 27 public and private universities in Sindh including Karachi.

