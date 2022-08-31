Reduction has been made as part of the monthly fuel adjustment for July

Electricity demand also decreased in July compared to June

The load-shedding fell by 43 percent in July compared to June

Karachi-Good news for electric consumers as K-Electric has approved the reduction in electricity price by Rs 3.63 per unit.

According to the K-Electric officials, a reduction has been made as part of the monthly fuel adjustment for July. However, the reduction will not apply to K-Electric Lifeline customers.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will issue a detailed decision later.

The cost was reduced due to the decrease in the consumption of RLNG. The electricity demand also decreased in July compared to June. The load-shedding fell by 43 percent in July compared to June.

Chairman NEPRA said a lot of load shedding complaints were received from consumers.

Earlier, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved another rise in electricity pricing by Rs4.34 per unit due to monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) for July 2022.

A public meeting was convened by the electricity regulator to discuss the monthly fuel adjustment (MFA). The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee had applied for a hike in energy tariff of Rs4.69 per unit, according to Nepra.

Nepra has calculated an increase of Rs4.34 per unit based on preliminary data analysis. “A full decision in this regard will be released following a review,” Nepra officials said.

The raised the power cost for K-Electric customers by Rs11.10 per unit earlier this month, on August 11. The authorization was granted in the form of fuel adjustment charges for June 2022.

