Karachi commissioner bans swimming, fishing in sea

KARACHI: Karachi Commissioner Muhammed Iqbal Memon on Saturday imposed a ban on swimming/ bathing and fishing in sea and at beaches of the metropolis.

A notification issued by the Commissioner Karachi Office read that Section 144 had been imposed on swimming at beaches and fishermen’s entry into sea, viewing the possibility of flooding because of unending rains.

The commissioner said the ban was imposed for 13 days in an attempt to save human lives. He said the ban would apply from August 19 to 31. He requested the citizens to avoid going towards beaches and act upon the restriction.

“The relevant authority should ensure implementation of the ban in cooperation with the police,” he directed.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has declared natural disaster in Badin.

For flood-affected areas, the provincial government has released additional Rs74 million including nine million for Hyderabad and three million for each of the following districts: Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Qambar Shahdadkot, Umerkot, Sanghar and others.

Talking to media in Hyderabad, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the entire province should be declared disaster-hit.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday said army troops had reached affected areas of Karachi and interior Sindh with flood relief equipment.

“Army rescue teams have started dewatering operation and ration distribution in affected areas of districts Dadu, Thatta, Badin and Jamshoro,” the ISPR said.

It said reserve rescue teams were on high alert to meet any emergency in the wake of continuous rains and urban flooding in Karachi and interior Sindh.

On August 18, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said rescue and relief efforts by Pakistan Army were underway in various floodhit areas of Balochistan and Punjab.