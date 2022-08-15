Karachi has been once again hit by the Dengue virus amid monsoon

KARACHI: The city has been once again hit by the Dengue virus amid the monsoon heavy falls and urban flooding in the low-lying areas, reported BOL News on Monday.

As per the report issued by Sindh Health Department, 35 cases of the virus have been reported across the city in the last 24 hours, including 14 cases from District East and 11 from Central District.

The Sindh Health Department said that 5 cases have been reported in South District, 2 in Malir District, 2 in Kemari District and 1 in District West.

The report by the health department has revealed that 342 cases were reported in the month of August. Meanwhile, a total of 1608 cases were registered of the virus across Sindh this year.

The city that is home to millions has still been unable to return to its typical shape after the recent spells of monsoon and several diseases including dengue have gripped Karachi.

The stagnant water in many areas of the metropolitan has become the source of the outbreak of epidemics including dengue and cholera.

