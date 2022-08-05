Karachi: Power outages continue across the city

The power outages has once again soared in Karachi

Citizens have been facing shortfalls up to 16 hours

The electricity shortfall has reached 7,461 MW

KARACHI: The electricity shortfall has once again soared and the citizens in the port city have been facing power outages up to 16 hours that too unannounced, reported BOL News.

As per details, the load shedding has soared up in all major areas of the city with nearly 6 hours cut in the exempted areas also.

The citizens have been braving prolonged and unannounced outages for a long time as the K-Electric has failed to meet the consumption of power.

On the other hand, the electricity shortfall has reached 7,461 megawatts (MW) and the Power Division recorded the total power generation capacity has dropped to 20,539 MW.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incumbent government had announced to combat the issue on an emergency basis however, no results were being witnessed so far.

In the previous month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government was making efforts to revive power plants to end the worsening energy crisis in the country.

He assured to overcome the crisis and make all-out efforts to end load-shedding across the country. “The day is not far when power load shedding will reduce significantly,” he added.

