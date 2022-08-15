Karachi rain: Another spell of falls may cause urban flooding

Four more killed, hundreds stranded due to flooding in Balochistan
QUETTA: The massive destruction caused by heavy rains and flash floods was...
KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of another spell of rain today in the city and a warning has also been issued for urban flooding in the low-lying areas.
The department has said that intermittent rains have been expected throughout the day in the city.
The current temperature of Karachi is 27 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature during the day is expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius.
The meteorological department said that the wind is blowing at a speed of 10 km per hour in the city.
Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said that another system will affect Karachi from August 16, which may continue till August 18-19.
He also warned that the depression in the Arabian Sea is currently 400 kilometers away from Karachi due to which there is a possibility of heavy rain with thunder and strong winds during this time.
