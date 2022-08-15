Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Karachi rain: Another spell of falls may cause urban flooding

Karachi rain: Another spell of falls may cause urban flooding

Articles
Advertisement
Karachi rain: Another spell of falls may cause urban flooding
Advertisement
  • PMD has warned of another spell of rain and flooding today in Karachi
  • A warning has also been issued for urban flooding in the low-lying areas
  • The current temperature of Karachi is 27 degrees Celsius
Advertisement

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of another spell of rain today in the city and a warning has also been issued for urban flooding in the low-lying areas.

The department has said that intermittent rains have been expected throughout the day in the city.

The current temperature of Karachi is 27 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature during the day is expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department said that the wind is blowing at a speed of 10 km per hour in the city.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said that another system will affect Karachi from August 16, which may continue till August 18-19.

Advertisement

He also warned that the depression in the Arabian Sea is currently 400 kilometers away from Karachi due to which there is a possibility of heavy rain with thunder and strong winds during this time.

Also Read

Four more killed, hundreds stranded due to flooding in Balochistan
Four more killed, hundreds stranded due to flooding in Balochistan

QUETTA: The massive destruction caused by heavy rains and flash floods was...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story