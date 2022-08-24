Karachi rain: Moderate rainfall forecast till Aug 26

KARACHI: Early morning showers lashed several parts of the city on Wednesday morning, inundating roads and causing massive traffic jams across Karachi.
As per the Meteorological Department, the province including Karachi will witness another spell of moderate to heavy rainfall from August 24 that will continue till August 26.
The highest amount of rainfall recorded in Sindh 119 mm in Sakrand, Met Office said. According to data, Shaheed Benazirabad recorded 103mm, Padidan 82mm, Khairpur 80.9 mm, Jacobabad 70mm, Hyderabad 52mm, Moen Jo Daro 51mm, Larkana 46mm, Sanghar 29mm, Hyderabad Airport 27mm, Sukkur 26mmm Dadu 25mm, Tando Jam 24mm, Rohri 21mm, Bholari 15.4mm, Mirpurkhas 9mm, Mithi 6mm, and Thatta recorded 1mm.
Rainfall data
The Met Office has released data on the amount of rainfall in Karachi from 8 AM to 8 PM.
According to the date, Korangi recorded 14.8mm, Quaidabad 10.5mm, Saddar 10 mm, Nazimabad 8.4mm, Surjani 8.2mm, Faisal Base 8 mm, Kemari 7mm , North Karachi 6mm, Old Airport 5.3mm, Masroor Base 5mm, University Road 5mm , Gulshan-e-Maymar 4.2mm, Saadi Town 3.5mm, Gulshan-e-Hadid 3 mm, Jinnah Terminal 2.2mm, Gadap 1mm, and DHA recorded 0.3 mm rainfall.
Heavy to moderate rainfall lashed several parts of Karachi since last night. Rainfall was reported in Gulzar-e-Hijri, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Jinnah Airport, Saadi Town, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, North Karachi, Manghopir, Orangi, Surjani, Saddar, I.I Chundrigar Road and DHA areas.
Met Office said heavy falls may create more water logging or urban flooding in Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Naushahro Feroze, Kambar-Shahdadkot and Kashmore districts.
Persistent heavy rains over Khuzdar, Lasbela and Hub districts of Balochistan and Kirthar Range may create extra pressure on Hub dam, Thaddo dam and downstream nullahs.
Widespread rain thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy falls is likely to occur in other parts of Sindh including Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Sukkur, Larkana, and Kashmore districts till August 25.
The wet spell will spread to northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan till 26 August (Friday), which may trigger flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar-Shahdadkot districts and downstream.
According to Met Office, more showers are likely in Sindh and parts of Balochistan under the rain-producing system present in central India.
A weather advisory issued by the Met department said that a well marked low-pressure system located in Rajasthan, India moved northwest and entered Sindh, causing showers. The monsoon currents penetrated southern and upper parts of the country as well under the effect of this system.
The system is likely to result in more rain and thunderstorms with scattered intermittent heavy to very heavy falls in Sindh, south Punjab, south and northeastern Balochistan from August 24 to 26.
Karachi witnessed cloudy weather with parts of the city receiving intermittent light and moderate rain under a fresh spell of rains caused by the monsoon system affecting Sindh.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the weather will remain cloudy and rain with thunderstorm is expected over the next 24 hours. There may be heavy downpours in some areas.
The current spell is likely remain till August 26. The temperature dropped as low as 26.5 degrees Celsius in Karachi while the humidity level was recorded at 92%.
Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said the he intensity of rainfall system has been maintained which is currently over central Sindh and can spread up to Balochistan,
He said the intensity of rains will remain high in the upper and central areas of Sindh. Moderate rain is likely to occur in Karachi till tomorrow.
The system will cause heavy rains in Balochistan till August 26, due to which the situation in the flood affected areas is expected to worsen.
He said September is around the corner and this year monsoon has witnessed more rainfall than usual across the country.
