Karachi rain: Heavy rainfall hits parts of city

KARACHI: Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms hit parts of the city late afternoon and turned the weather pleasant after scorching heat since morning.

 

15:10 (PST)10 Aug

Karachi rain: How much it rained in city?

The fourth spell of monsoon lashes parts of Karachi The city witnessed heavy rainfall with a thunderstorm Rainfalls will continue till August 13 KARACHI: The fourth spell of monsoon lashes parts of Karachi and the city witnessed heavy rainfall with a thunderstorm this afternoon, reported BOL News. As per details, the highest fall was recorded at Quaidabad that is 32mm, while Surjani Town 26mm, Faisal Base 26mm, Jinnah Terminal 25mm, Nazimabad 22mm, Airport area 18.2mm, university road 19.5mm, Saadi Town...

02:55 (PST)10 Aug

09:39 (PST)10 Aug

Karachi weather: Light showers grip city this morning

Light showers turn the weather pleasant in Karachi this morning Drizzling was witnessed in most parts of the city The new system is likely to stay in Karachi till August 13 KARACHI: Light showers turn the weather pleasant in the city this morning as drizzling was witnessed in most parts, reported BOL News on Wednesday. The Meteorological Department predicted more rainfalls this week starting from August 9 under the influence of the fourth monsoon spell. The new system is likely...

