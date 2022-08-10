Karachi rain: Heavy rainfall hits parts of city

KARACHI: Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms hit parts of the city late afternoon and turned the weather pleasant after scorching heat since morning.
Karachi rain: How much it rained in city?
The fourth spell of monsoon lashes parts of Karachi and the city witnessed heavy rainfall with a thunderstorm this afternoon. As per details, the highest fall was recorded at Quaidabad that is 32mm, while Surjani Town 26mm, Faisal Base 26mm, Jinnah Terminal 25mm, Nazimabad 22mm, Airport area 18.2mm, university road 19.5mm, Saadi Town...
Monsoon activity likely to continue in coming days
More rains expected from 10th to 13th August, 2022
Met Office informed that monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in the country likely to become stronger from 10th August (Wednesday). #Monsoon2022 #rain pic.twitter.com/rk3kjGy7zv
— Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) August 8, 2022
Karachi weather: Light showers grip city this morning
Light showers turn the weather pleasant in the city this morning as drizzling was witnessed in most parts. The Meteorological Department predicted more rainfalls this week starting from August 9 under the influence of the fourth monsoon spell. The new system is likely to stay in Karachi till August 13.
