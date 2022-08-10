Karachi rain: How much it rained in city?

The fourth spell of monsoon lashes parts of Karachi

The city witnessed heavy rainfall with a thunderstorm

Rainfalls will continue till August 13

KARACHI: The fourth spell of monsoon lashes parts of Karachi and the city witnessed heavy rainfall with a thunderstorm this afternoon, reported BOL News.

As per details, the highest fall was recorded at Quaidabad that is 32mm, while Surjani Town 26mm, Faisal Base 26mm, Jinnah Terminal 25mm, Nazimabad 22mm, Airport area 18.2mm, university road 19.5mm, Saadi Town 18mm, and DHA 17.8mm.

On the other hand, a 14.6mm rainfall was recorded at Korangi, 1 9 mm at Gulshan e Maymar and 6.4mm at Kemari.

According to weather analysts, the city will witness heavy rains under the fourth monsoon spell from August 11-14.

