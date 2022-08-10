Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Karachi rain: How much it rained in city?

Karachi rain: How much it rained in city?

Articles
Advertisement
Karachi rain: How much it rained in city?

Image: File

Advertisement
  • The fourth spell of monsoon lashes parts of Karachi
  • The city witnessed heavy rainfall with a thunderstorm
  • Rainfalls will continue till August 13
Advertisement

KARACHI: The fourth spell of monsoon lashes parts of Karachi and the city witnessed heavy rainfall with a thunderstorm this afternoon, reported BOL News.

As per details, the highest fall was recorded at Quaidabad that is 32mm, while Surjani Town 26mm, Faisal Base 26mm, Jinnah Terminal 25mm, Nazimabad 22mm, Airport area 18.2mm, university road 19.5mm, Saadi Town 18mm, and DHA 17.8mm.

On the other hand, a 14.6mm rainfall was recorded at Korangi, 1 9 mm at Gulshan e Maymar and 6.4mm at Kemari.

According to weather analysts, the city will witness heavy rains under the fourth monsoon spell from August 11-14.

Also Read

Karachi weather: Light showers grip city this morning
Karachi weather: Light showers grip city this morning

Light showers turn the weather pleasant in Karachi this morning Drizzling was...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PM reviews facilities for patients at PKLI
PM reviews facilities for patients at PKLI
Govt withdraws security of PTI leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Govt withdraws security of PTI leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Vehicle used in KPO attack was sold, bought from same showroom multiple times
Vehicle used in KPO attack was sold, bought from same showroom multiple times
PML-N running campaign to impose martial law: Fawad
PML-N running campaign to impose martial law: Fawad
KPO attack: Third terrorist not identified yet, says IG Sindh
KPO attack: Third terrorist not identified yet, says IG Sindh
Female suicide bomber’s arrest exposes BLF propaganda
Female suicide bomber’s arrest exposes BLF propaganda
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story