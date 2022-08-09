Karachi rain: Light to moderate showers with thunderstorm expected

Karachi to witness rain with thunderstorms today

KARACHI: The Meteorological Department has predicted rain with a thunderstorm in the city today while the heat intensity is also expected to increase, reported BOL News on Tuesday.

The Met Department has warned that the head intensity will be increased and the temperature will be felt up to 38 degrees Celsius.

It was also said that the rain will hit the city after noon and light to moderate rain is expected across Karachi.

The Meteorological Department said that the city is currently under severe weather while the sea breezes are completely suspended and the humidity in the air has been recorded at 90%.

The department has also instructed the fishermen to be cautious as there is a possibility of urban flooding in the urban areas.



Punjab

On the other hand, the weather will remain humid and hot in most parts of the country today.

In addition to humid and hot weather in most of the districts of Punjab province, strong winds and thundershowers are likely to occur in Potohar, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Wahari, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan Regions.

Balochistan

Strong winds and thunderstorms are likely to grip most parts of the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Heavy winds and thundershowers are likely to occur in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Buner, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohot, Bannu and Kurram.

Sindh

In most of the districts of Sindh province, except Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Sajawal, Thatta, Sanghar, Khairpur, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiyar, Sukkur, the weather is hot and humid.

