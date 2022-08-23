Karachi receives light showers, 23 districts of Sindh catastrophic

Light showers hit various areas of Karachi this afternoon

KARACHI: Light showers hit various areas of Karachi this afternoon as the Meteorological Department has predicted more rains starting from August 24 in the region, reported BOL News on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Sindh government has declared 23 districts of the province as calamity-hit.

As per details, due to the recent rains and the damages caused by it, 23 districts have been declared catastrophic. The data shared by Minister of Information revealed that 239 people died and 701 were injured in Sindh due to stormy rains.

Hyderabad

In Hyderabad division, 31,684 houses have been partially destroyed and 25,812 houses were completely ruined, while 830 cattle have also been killed.

Mirpur Khas

In Mirpur Khas Division, 90,070 houses were partially destroyed and 23,587 houses were completely shattered, while 348 cattle were killed and livestock was damaged.

Shaheed Benazirabad

In Shaheed Benazirabad Division, 54,962 houses have been partially destroyed and 23587 houses have been completely shattered.

While 696 cattle were also killed.

Sukkur division

In Sukkur division, 8,850 partially while 2,311 houses were completely destroyed and 75 cattle were also killed.

Larkana Division

In Larkana Division, 24 people died during the last 24 hours, so far 43,096 houses were partially destroyed and 53,640 houses were completely destroyed, while 1,201 animals were also killed.

Currently, there is a high level of flood in the Guddu barrage, the water inflow in the barrage is 4 lakh 82 thousand 900 cusecs and the outflow is also 4 lakh 82 thousand 900 cusecs, informed Sindh Information Minister.

There is a moderate level of flood in Sukkur barrage where the water inflow is 4 lakh 17 thousand 900 cusecs and the outflow is also 4 lakh 17 thousand 900 cusecs, said Sharjeel Inam Memon.

