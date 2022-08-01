Karachi records 282 fresh dengue cases amid monsoon

After the recent spells of monsoon, several diseases have gripped Karachi

The stagnant water in many areas of the metropolitan has become the source of the outbreak of epidemics

The highly dengue-hit district was District East with 132 cases reported

KARACHI: The city that is home to millions has still been unable to return to its typical shape after the recent spells of monsoon and several diseases including dengue have gripped Karachi, reported BOL News on Monday.

The rains that claimed several lives due to electrocution have also caused inundated roads and severe traffic jams across the city. The stagnant water in many areas of the metropolitan has become the source of the outbreak of epidemics including dengue and cholera.

The city has not yet been able to drain the water of the monsoon rains and 282 fresh dengue cases were reported in Karachi amid the falls.

The highly dengue-hit district was District East with 132 cases reported. Central district 53, South District 51 cases reported, Korangi district 15 cases, Kemari district 12 cases, and Malir district 10 cases reported.

Meanwhile, 9 dengue cases were reported in District West.

Overall, Karachi witnessed 910 dengue cases this year, while 207 cases were recorded in Mirpur Khas, 91 in Hyderabad Division, 14 in Larkana, 9 in Sukkur and 8 in Shaheed Benazirabad, data shared by the Sindh Health Department revealed.

It was also said by the health department that the stagnant rainwater is the breeding bed for the mosquito resulting in the spread of dengue. Guidelines were also issued in this regard.

