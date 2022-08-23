Karachi to receive Rs 1billion for rain-hit roads

Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of the issue announced a budget of Rs 1 billion for the improvement of infrastructure in Karachi

KARACHI: Amid the recent monsoon rains, the roads in the metropolitan city have been in a crumbled state and need immediate attention of the authorities.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of the issue announced a budget of Rs 1 billion for the improvement of infrastructure in Karachi.

As per details, the decision was announced after CM Murad Ali Shah showed grave concerns about the issue. It was also said that the development work will be started on various roads in Karachi under the supervision of the local government.

The sources in the local government revealed that Municipal Department was directed to fill the potholes on all the roads submerged in the rainwater in the first phase of development work.

It was also said that the roads in the city have been in a dilapidated condition due to recent monsoon heavy falls and urban flooding in most areas. Sindh government maintained that the infrastructure in Karachi was battered by the excessive rains this year.

Notably, Sindh and Balochistan have been witnessing excessive rains this monsoon and many areas in the provinces have been braving floods.

