Karachi weather: Another monsoon spell to hit tomorrow

KARACHI: Another spell of monsoon rain is to enter Karachi tomorrow as predicted by the Meteorological Department.

As per details, rainfall with thunderstorms under the current system will start from tomorrow in the city.

Meanwhile, scattered showers are likely to hit the city today in the morning and evening hours. Today, the minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius.

Today, the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded at 36 degrees Celsius. The humidity in the air was recorded at 85%.

Sea breezes are suspended in the city while the west wind is blowing at a speed of 12 km per hour.

The downpours will continue in the city till August 9.

On the other hand, the city that is home to millions has still been unable to return to its typical shape after the recent spells of monsoon and several diseases including dengue have gripped Karachi.

The highly dengue-hit district was District East with 132 cases reported. Central district 53, South District 51 cases reported, Korangi district 15 cases, Kemari district 12 cases, and Malir district 10 cases reported.

The city has not yet been able to drain the water of the monsoon rains and 282 fresh dengue cases were reported in Karachi amid the falls.

