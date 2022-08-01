Advertisement
  Karachi weather: Early morning showers grip city
Karachi weather: Early morning showers grip city
  • Karachi witnessed early morning showers
  • All major areas in the city experienced falls as clouds gripped Karachi
  • The weather in Karachi is likely to remain cloudy in the next 24 hours
KARACHI: The citizens have witnessed early morning drizzle and light showers that turn the weather pleasant in the city, reported BOL News.

All major areas in the city experienced falls as clouds gripped Karachi. According to PMD, the weather in Karachi is likely to remain cloudy in the next 24 hours with a chance of more falls.

The meteorological Department has predicted above-normal rains this season and more downpours are expected in August as well.

It has also been predicted that heavy rainfall is expected from August 12 to 14 and a warning has been issued in this regard. Meanwhile, three to four strong monsoon systems may have an impact on the weather in Sindh.

The country has been witnessing excessive rainfall this year with massive destruction in Balochistan and Sindh.

As per National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), nearly 300 people have died in the recent rains while several others are injured in both provinces. However, the number has been feared to increase.

Baluchistan rain update: Another spell of torrential rains expected in province
Baluchistan rain update: Another spell of torrential rains expected in province

According to a meteorological department prediction on Sunday, another spell of torrential...

