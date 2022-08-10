Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Karachi weather: Light showers grip city this morning

Karachi weather: Light showers grip city this morning

Articles
Advertisement
Karachi weather: Light showers grip city this morning

Karachi weather update: Intermittent light rain to continue today

Advertisement
  • Light showers turn the weather pleasant in Karachi this morning
  • Drizzling was witnessed in most parts of the city
  • The new system is likely to stay in Karachi till August 13
Advertisement

KARACHI: Light showers turn the weather pleasant in the city this morning as drizzling was witnessed in most parts, reported BOL News on Wednesday.

The Meteorological Department predicted more rainfalls this week starting from August 9 under the influence of the fourth monsoon spell.

The new system is likely to stay in Karachi till August 13. While hot and humid weather is expected throughout the province.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday indicated chances of rain-wind/ thundershower with scattered heavy falls in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and parts of Balochistan.

The monsoon currents continuously penetrating the country are likely to become stronger from August 10 (today).

Advertisement

About the possible impacts of rain, the met office revealed that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala from August 10-12.

Also Read

Weather Update: Karachi receives light rain, heavy showers lash Lahore
Weather Update: Karachi receives light rain, heavy showers lash Lahore

KARACHI: Various parts of Karachi received light to moderate rainfall as a...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story