Karachi weather: Light showers grip city this morning

Weather Update: Karachi receives light rain, heavy showers lash Lahore
KARACHI: Various parts of Karachi received light to moderate rainfall as a...
KARACHI: Light showers turn the weather pleasant in the city this morning as drizzling was witnessed in most parts, reported BOL News on Wednesday.
The Meteorological Department predicted more rainfalls this week starting from August 9 under the influence of the fourth monsoon spell.
The new system is likely to stay in Karachi till August 13. While hot and humid weather is expected throughout the province.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday indicated chances of rain-wind/ thundershower with scattered heavy falls in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and parts of Balochistan.
The monsoon currents continuously penetrating the country are likely to become stronger from August 10 (today).
About the possible impacts of rain, the met office revealed that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala from August 10-12.
