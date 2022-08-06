Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Karachi weather: More falls expected under new system
Karachi weather: More falls expected under new system

Karachi weather: More falls expected under new system

Articles
Advertisement
Karachi weather: More falls expected under new system
Advertisement
  • Karachi to be in the grip of another monsoon system entering today
  • The system will stay for a week and more falls are expected
  • The Met department has also warned the authorities of the possible urban flooding
Advertisement

KARACHI: A city that is home to millions is expected to be in the grip of another monsoon system entering today to stay for a week and more falls are expected under the current system, reported BOL News on Saturday.

As per the Meteorological Department, the new system will hit the city on August 6 and will continue to rain till August 9. However, under the current system, rains are expected across Sindh including Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro and Qambar Shahdadkot districts.

The Met department has also warned the authorities of the possible urban flooding in the low-lying areas of Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the city has not fully recovered from the shocks of the previous spells so far and yet has to brave another system from today.

The roads are already inundated with stagnant rainwater and the pits are causing trouble for the citizens on daily basis.

Advertisement

The maximum temperature in the city will remain 31 to 33 degrees Celsius while the weather will remain cloudy with chances of scattered showers.

Also Read

Karachi weather: Another monsoon spell to hit tomorrow
Karachi weather: Another monsoon spell to hit tomorrow

Another spell of monsoon rain is to enter Karachi tomorrow Rainfall with...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
IHC directs Information Ministry to hold consultation with media stakeholders
IHC directs Information Ministry to hold consultation with media stakeholders
Senators urge govt to implement austerity measures
Senators urge govt to implement austerity measures
FBR to enhance cooperation with US on finance, revenue
FBR to enhance cooperation with US on finance, revenue
Bilawal discusses bilateral cooperation with German FM
Bilawal discusses bilateral cooperation with German FM
FIA launches probe in Pervaiz Elahi's new audio leak case
FIA launches probe in Pervaiz Elahi's new audio leak case
Terrorists attack police chief’s office in Karachi
Terrorists attack police chief’s office in Karachi
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story