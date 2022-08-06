Karachi weather: More falls expected under new system

Karachi to be in the grip of another monsoon system entering today

The system will stay for a week and more falls are expected

The Met department has also warned the authorities of the possible urban flooding

KARACHI: A city that is home to millions is expected to be in the grip of another monsoon system entering today to stay for a week and more falls are expected under the current system, reported BOL News on Saturday.

As per the Meteorological Department, the new system will hit the city on August 6 and will continue to rain till August 9. However, under the current system, rains are expected across Sindh including Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro and Qambar Shahdadkot districts.

The Met department has also warned the authorities of the possible urban flooding in the low-lying areas of Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the city has not fully recovered from the shocks of the previous spells so far and yet has to brave another system from today.

The roads are already inundated with stagnant rainwater and the pits are causing trouble for the citizens on daily basis.

The maximum temperature in the city will remain 31 to 33 degrees Celsius while the weather will remain cloudy with chances of scattered showers.

