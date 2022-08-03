Karachi Weather: Partly cloudy sky, light showers anytime

Karachi is likely to receive light showers any time today

The weather will remain partly cloudy today

The fourth spell of monsoon will lash the city from August 5

Advertisement

KARACHI: The metropolitan city is likely to receive light showers any time today as predicted by the Meteorological Department.

As per details, the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius. Today, the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded at 34 degrees Celsius.

The weather will remain partly cloudy today with chances of scattered showers in the city in the morning and evening hours.

However, the fourth spell of monsoon will lash the city from August 5 to 9 with thundershowers.

On the other hand, the city that is home to millions has still been unable to return to its typical shape after the recent spells of monsoon and several diseases including dengue have gripped Karachi.

Advertisement

The highly dengue-hit district was District East with 132 cases reported. Central district 53, South District 51 cases reported, Korangi district 15 cases, Kemari district 12 cases, and Malir district 10 cases reported.

The city has not yet been able to drain the water of the monsoon rains and 282 fresh dengue cases were reported in Karachi amid the falls.

Also Read Portion of restaurant collapses in sea at Karachi’s Do Darya KARACHI: A portion of a restaurant at Do Darya built above the...