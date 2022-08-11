Karachi weather: Rainfall to continue, possibility of urban flooding

Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms are likely to hit Karachi

Meteorological Department has issued a warning for urban flooding

The falls will continue till August 13

KARACHI: Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms are likely to hit the city again today as the Meteorological Department has issued a warning for urban flooding in the low lying areas, reported BOL News on Thursday.

The Met department said that under the current system heavy rains are expected in the province including Karachi.

The climate of the city is extremely hot and humid. Sea winds are suspended and warm winds have started blowing from west direction.

The current record temperature is 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity in the air is 75%.

Due to the high humidity ratio in the air, the intensity of heat is felt up to 43 degrees Celsius.

The falls will continue till August 13 and there is a possibility of urban flooding in many areas of the metropolitan city.

Earlier on Wednesday, the city lashed by intermittent rains.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday indicated chances of rain-wind/ thundershower with scattered heavy falls in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and parts of Balochistan.

The monsoon currents continuously penetrating the country are likely to become stronger from August 10.

About the possible impacts of rain, the met office revealed that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala from August 10-12.

