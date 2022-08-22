Khadija claims around 10 men came to abduct her from house

Khadija claims around 10 men came to her house and abducted her in front of her brother and mother

Khadija gave details about the incident to the web channel host Yasir Shami and claimed the incident happened on the eve of August 9th

Advertisement

FAISALABAD: Khadija, who was sexually assaulted and tortured by Sheikh Danish and his family, claimed that around 10 men came to her house and abducted her in front of her brother and mother, BOL News reported on Monday.

According to the details, Khadija gave details about the incident to the web channel host Yasir Shami and claimed the incident happened on the eve of August 9th. She claimed that Maham, Danish, and their servants tortured her in Danish’s room.

She claimed that Danish’s young daughter, Anna was present in the room adjacent to her father’s room. She says the FIA traced her location in Faisalabad that day. The police seized the CCTV records installed at Danish’s house, and the records showed that Anna was present at her house at the time of the incident.

Giving details about Maham, Khadija says that she is Danish’s personal secretary but not his wife. According to the marriage certificate provided by Khadija, Maham’s full name is Mahim Fatima, and she is the wife of Faheem Nadeem. According to her, the Nikkahnama was given to her by the husband of Maham.

Quoting reliable sources, the host Yasir Shami mentioned that Maham and his mother are involved in drug trafficking, and they use Sheikh Danish’s SUV to deliver stuff to the people. He said that at least 56 bottles of liquor and beer were recovered from Maham’s house, along with cocaine and crack. Mahim also supplies girls to elite people.

Also Read BOL News garners fastest 5 million YouTube subscribers BOL News wins the fastest 5 million YouTube subscribers Once again breaks...

Advertisement

Responding to the host’s question, Khadija said that she is a virgin and her latest medical report has confirmed it.