Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud expressed condolences and sympathies with President Dr Arif Alvi

He was sympathising over the loss of lives and injures to scores of others in the recent floods

The government has declared a national emergency in the country after the flash floods

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have expressed their condolences and sympathies with President Dr Arif Alvi over the loss of lives and injures to scores of others in the recent floods, inundating different regions of Pakistan.

“In his cable, the King expressed profound sorrow and sincere sympathy to the President of Pakistan, families of the deceased and the friendly people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, wishing the deceased Allah Almighty’s mercy and forgiveness, their relatives every patience, and the injured a speedy recovery and appealing to Allah Almighty to preserve the President and people of Pakistan against any harm,” the contents of the cable shared by President of Pakistan’s Press Wing and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has declared a national emergency in the country after the flash floods has brought disaster to the country.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has revealed that in the last 24 hours 119 people lost their lives to the recent floods in Pakistan taking the toll to 1,033, reported BOL News.

As per details, in Sindh, 76 succumbed to the recent floods, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, (KP), 4 in Balochistan, 6 in Gilgit Baltistan, (GB), and one in Azad Kashmir in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

The NDMA also disclosed that in the last 24 hours 71 people were injured taking the toll to 1,527.

On the other hand, 662,446 houses were partially destroyed and 287,412 are completely destroyed by the flood.

Millions of people across the country have been pleading to the authorities for help amid the devastating floods that hit the country hard.

Also Read Administrator Karachi inaugurates Emergency Response Centre 1122 Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday inaugurated the renovation and upgradation...