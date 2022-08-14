Advertisement
Let’s pledge to make Pakistan world’s No1 country, says Shoaib Shaikh

BOL Network CEO Shoaib Shaikh. Image: File

KARACHI: On the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh has asked the nation to make a pledge to make Pakistan number one country in the world.

“As the nation marks its Golden Jubilee Independence Day, let’s make a pledge to make Pakistan the world’s No. 1 country. Let’s strive for peace, progress & prosperity. The nation yearns to realize the dreams of its founding fathers!,” Shoaib Shaikh tweeted.

