LHC extends stay order in Tayyaba Gul’s case

Lahore-Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday extended the stay order on the matter of forming an inquiry commission against the former chief of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

In the Lahore High Court, a hearing was held on the petition against the formation of an inquiry commission on Tayyaba Gul’s allegations against former chief of NAB.

The federal government submitted a reply to a petition on which the court extended the stay order to stop the inquiry.

Court directed that the lawyers of the parties to discuss the matter in the next hearing.

The lawyer of the federal government said that it has submitted a reply to the application of Justice(r) Javed Iqbal.

Justice Anwar Hussain said that you should also submit the answers to the remaining applications. Are these applications of the same nature and state what is included in the miscellaneous application.

The lawyers replied that all the pleas are of the same nature, the miscellaneous plea is for Tayyaba Gul to be a party.

Justice(r) Javed Iqbal’s counsel sought time for reply.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that no officer will be able to work honestly if inquiries continue to be made on victimizations .

Justice Anwar Hussain remarked that these are all matters of merit, the person who is the complainant should not be heard, they demand an answer from the federal government.

Safdar Shaheen Pirzada Advocate said that the current government wants to put the former chairman NAB under pressure, investigation is being started against the former chairman NAB on political grounds. Declare the inquiry commission constituted by the court null and void.

