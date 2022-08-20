Light showers and drizzles expected in Karachi, says PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has announced light showers and drizzles are to be expected throughout the city

KARACHI: After heavy spells of rain in the metropolitan city, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has announced light showers and drizzles are to be expected throughout the city, BOL News reported on Saturday.

According to the meteorological department, the minimum temperature in the city recorded was 27 Degree Celcius. The humidity in the air was recorded as up to 88 percent. PMD also mentioned that the maximum temperature to reach on Saturday would be around 35 Degree Celcius. The weather is mostly cloudy as Southwest wind blowing at a speed of 22 km/h in the city.

Another spell of torrential rains is expected in the city and throughout Sindh from August 23. The rainy clouds will hover over the city till August 26, as per the details mentioned by the meteorological department.

Notably, the monsoon spells hit the city hard a few days back and paralyzed life in Karachi with inundated roads and urban flooding in many areas.