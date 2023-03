Live blog: Jasmeen Manzoor joins BOL

Veteran Journalist and Anchorperson, Ms. Jasmeen Manzoor has begun hosting program ‘Bus Bohat Ho Gaya’ on Bol News channel from Saturday .

Jasmeen Manzoor has been appointed as the Senior Anchorperson of BOL News.

Jasmeen is a renowned name in the field of journalism. With her defiant tone and unique style, Jasmeen Manzoor started her journalistic career as an anchorperson on state television, PTV, in 1999.