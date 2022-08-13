Imran Khan addresses ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ rally at Lahore hockey stadium

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ rally has started at the hockey stadium in Lahore to continue the movement against the government.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the rally where he is expected to give the future course of action. He arrived in Lahore a day earlier and visited the venue to oversee the final arrangements for the historic event.

All arrangements have been made for the public gathering which is expected to be attended by a large number of people. The venue has seating arrangements for 40,000 people. The event will commence at 7 PM and also includes Independence Day celebrations and will be attended by prominent PTI leaders.

Speaking to media persons at the hockey stadium, PTI central Punjab information secretary Andleeb Abbas and senior leader Iftikhar Durrani said a historic public meeting and Independence Day event would be held at the stadium.

Andleeb Abbas said the hockey stadium was Asia’s biggest stadium which could accommodate thousands of people. She said PTI chief Imran Khan would deliver his historic address at the public meeting and unveil future strategy of the party.

Imran Khan says he’s not anti-American

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said first of all, he wanted to clarify that he was not against any country. “I am not anti-American,” he said. “Pakistani-American community is the strongest in the US. Why would I be anti of such a country where our most of exports go and where the most skilled Pakistanis live?” Imran Khan queried adding that he wanted friendship with the US, but not slavery to it. He said this addressing...

LHC directs Punjab govt to ensure no damage to property done during PTI rally

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the Punjab government to ensure that during public gathering of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) no damage is caused to the property by any of the parties, participants or outsiders and it shall ensure that the party shall be bound to indemnify the wastage/damage, if any, caused to the property. In his detailed order issued on petitions against the PTI’s rally at National Hockey Stadium, Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabbir further said that hockey was...

