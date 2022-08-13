The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ rally has started at the hockey stadium in Lahore to continue the movement against the government.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the rally where he is expected to give the future course of action. He arrived in Lahore a day earlier and visited the venue to oversee the final arrangements for the historic event.

All arrangements have been made for the public gathering which is expected to be attended by a large number of people. The venue has seating arrangements for 40,000 people. The event will commence at 7 PM and also includes Independence Day celebrations and will be attended by prominent PTI leaders.

Speaking to media persons at the hockey stadium, PTI central Punjab information secretary Andleeb Abbas and senior leader Iftikhar Durrani said a historic public meeting and Independence Day event would be held at the stadium.

Andleeb Abbas said the hockey stadium was Asia’s biggest stadium which could accommodate thousands of people. She said PTI chief Imran Khan would deliver his historic address at the public meeting and unveil future strategy of the party.

