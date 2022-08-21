KARACHI: As per the unconfirmed and unofficial results of all 263 polling stations, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Mahmood Baqi Moulvi has swept the NA-245 by-election as he stood first by getting 29,375 votes whereas MQM’s Moeed Anwar achieved the second position by acquiring 13193 votes, however, TLP’s Ahmad Raza 9836, independent candidate Farooq Sattar 3468 and Pak Sarzameen Pakistan (PSP) candidate Hafiz Uddin 1118 votes stood third, fourth and fifth respectively.
Earlier, the polling process was completed in a very peaceful and smooth way and no untoward incident was reported from any area of the constituency during the polling of the NA-245 by-election.
Strict security arrangements were adopted by law enforcement agencies to tackle any situation. The polling started at 8 AM and continued till 5 PM without any interval however, voter turnout was low.
PTI’s candidate Mahmood Baqi Moulvi has won the NA-245 by-election as he has got 29,375 votes whereas MQM’s Moeed Anwar 13193, TLP’s Ahmad Raza 9836 votes, independent candidate Farooq Sattar 3468 and Pak Sarzameen Pakistan (PSP) candidate Hafiz Uddin 1118 votes.
DRO Asghar Sial said voting in Polling station No. 143 and Imran School Mehmoodabad has been extended by an extra hour. He said apart from these two polling stations, all other stations will be closed at 5 PM.
The polling has now concluded. All voters who are inside the polling station will be allowed to cast their votes.
Bol News reported that turnout in polling stations is very low. In Polling Station No 175, only 337 votes have been cast so far with less than an hour remaining. 255 male and 82 female voters have exercised their right to vote while number of registered voters in is more than 4,000.
The last hour of polling has started. According to rules, all voters who will be inside the polling station before time concludes will be allowed to cast their votes.
District Returning Officer (DRO) admitted the malpractice of the polling staff in Soldier Bazaar where they Form 45 has been signed before polling has ended. He said Form 45 and Form 46 cannot be signed before counting is completed.
Imran Ismail said this is not a mistake but the beginning of an attempt at dishonesty and rigging.
پریزائڈنگ آفیسر کے فارم 45 قبل از وقت سائن کروانے کا معاملہ۔ ڈی آر او نے پولنگ عملے کی بددیانتی تسلیم کر لی۔ فارم 45 فارم 46 کاؤنٹنگ مکمل ہونے سے پہلے سائن نہیں کیا جا سکتا ۔ ڈی آر او
“یہ غلطی نہیں ہے، بےایمانی اور دھاندھلی کی کوشش کا آغاز ہے” ۔ @ImranIsmailPTI #بلے_پہ_مہر pic.twitter.com/Vx0js5TOM5
“We are on our way to winning.”
PTI Chairman Imran Khan expressed confidence that they will win NA-245 by-elections.
In a tweet, he said “We are on our way to winning Karachi NA 245 election. Our camps are full of voters while opposition camps are empty. I am asking all our voters to go immediately to vote if they haven’t already done so.”
We are on our way to winning Karachi NA 245 election. Our camps are full of voters while opposition camps are empty. I am asking all our voters to go immediately to vote if they haven’t already done so.
Rigging claims in Soldier Bazaar
PTI claims there rigging is being held at UC-2 polling station Qazi Khuda Bakhsh School in Soldier Bazar by MQM worker. It said three hours are left for polling but Form 45 has already been signed.
The PTI said no one can take away public mandate and people are aware and know how to protect their vote. Imran Ismail and Mahmood Moulvi have reached the polling station where alleged rigging is taking place.
یو سی 2 سولجر بازار قاضی خدا بخش اسکول میں ایم کیو ایم ہار یقینی دیکھکر دھاندلی پر اتر آئی!
پولنگ ختم ہونے میں 3 گھنٹےباقی لیکن ابھی سےفارم 45 سائن کروا لیےگئے۔اب کوئی پی ٹی آئی سےعوامی مینڈیٹ چھین نہیں سکتا،عوام باشعور ہیں اپنےووٹ کی حفاظت کرنا جانتےہیں۔#خوددار_خودمختار_کراچی pic.twitter.com/iXJp2w7dkz
PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi also visited several PTI polling camp in Saddar, Solider Bazaar and PIB Colony. He said PTI candidate Mahmood Moulvi will emerge victorious in the bypolls.
انشاء اللہ آج NA245 سے محمود مولوی جیتں گے۔
میری خواہش صرف یہ ہے کہ یہ جیت ریکارڈ مارجن کے ساتھ ہو۔
لہٰذا میں حلقے کے تمام مکینوں سے درخواست کرتا ہوں کے @PTIofficial کو ووٹ دیںنے کے گھروں سے نکلیں اور بلے پر مہر لگائیں۔
انشااللہ جیت انصاف کی ہو گی۔
صدر @PTISindhOffice سابق وفاقی وزیر @AliHZaidiPTI کی #NA245 میں پولنگ کے دروان مختلف پولنگ سٹیشن آمد۔۔
جی بی بی ایس سکول میں قائم پولنگ سٹیشن کا دورہ۔ pic.twitter.com/YwQWWSUO1U
صدر @PTISindhOffice سابق وفاقی وزیر @AliHZaidiPTI کا #NA245 میں پولنگ کے دوران مختلف پولنگ سٹیشن کا دورہ۔
گلستان بوائز سکول پر قائم پولنگ سٹیشن آمد۔ pic.twitter.com/7JmA7w0Bzu
صدر @PTISindhOffice سابق وفاقی وزیر @AliHZaidiPTI کا #NA245 میں مختلف پولنگ سٹیشن کا دورہ۔
سندھی مسلم سوسائٹی میں قائم پولنگ سٹیشن آمد۔ @PTIofficial کے کیمپ پر رش جبکہ دیگر جماعتوں کے کیمپ ویران pic.twitter.com/dVCGeGQUfs
صدر @PTISindhOffice سابق وفاقی وزیر @AliHZaidiPTI کی #NA245 میں پولنگ کے دوران مختلف پولنگ سٹیشن کا دورہ۔
جی او آر پولنگ سٹیشن آمد اور پولنگ کا جائزہ pic.twitter.com/GMJ1PwdLDr
PTI General Secretary Asad Umar and former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail have also urged people to come and vote in favour of the PTI.
تمام تحریک انصاف کے #NA245 کے ووٹر اپنا ووٹ کاسٹ کرنے کے لئے جلد نکلیں اور ساتھ تمام دوستوں، رشتہ داروں اور جاننے والوں کو بھی ووٹ ڈالنے کا کہیں. یہ الیکشن کسی انفرادی کینڈیڈیٹ کا نہیں، عمران خان سے اظہار یکجہتی کا الیکشن ہے
تمام تحریک انصاف کے #NA245 کے ووٹر اپنا ووٹ کاسٹ کرنے کے لئے جلد نکلیں اور ساتھ تمام دوستوں، رشتہ داروں اور جاننے والوں کو بھی ووٹ ڈالنے کا کہیں. یہ الیکشن کسی انفرادی کینڈیڈیٹ کا نہیں، عمران خان سے اظہار یکجہتی کا الیکشن ہے
MQM Rehabilitation Committee Farooq Sattar, who is contesting as an independent candidate, came to cast his vote with his wife.
He said that today’s elections will be of great historical importance. He said that the people of Karachi are disappointed with the incompetence of all political parties in four years. He said MQM and PTI are looters and recent rains have shown their incompetence.
ECP took notice of the comments that MQM workers were appointed as presiding officers during the bypolls.
An ECP spokesperson said the allegation by a political party leader that MQM workers have been appointed presiding officers are “completely false and baseless”. He said all the presiding officers are public servants and are appointed as per law.
Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Mustafa Kamal alleged that MQM workers have been appointed as presiding officers in the NA-245 by-elections.
“Our workers are being unjustly arrested, while MQM workers have appointed as presiding officers,” he alleged while speaking to media. He said MQM’s ally PPP is also worried about the elections.
He further said the PPP withdrew its candidate in favour of the MQM after seeing its declining popularity. He alleged their party workers were arrested during election campaign.
The PTI said all voters should contact the control room in case of any kind of emergency or trouble.
این اے 245 :
تمام ووٹرز کسی بھی قسم کی ایمرجنسی یاپریشانی کی صورت میں کنٹرول روم رابطہ کریں #خوددار_خودمختار_کراچی #بلے_پہ_ٹھپہ pic.twitter.com/XmLTdRJTN6
PTI candidate Mahmood Moulvi said there is a huge turnout PTI camps. He said the people have announced their verdict in favour of Imran Khan.
پولنگ جاری: پی ٹی آئی کے کیمپس پر عوام کارش،فیصلہ عمران خان کے حق میں سنادیا#MahmoodMoulvi #NA245 #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/0BOrysIw4S
— Mahmood Moulvi (@MoulviMahmood) August 21, 2022
این اے 245 کا ضمنی انتخاب، عوام نے اپنا فیصلہ عمران خان کے حق میں سنادیا #mahmoodmoulvi #NA245 #byelection2022 #ImranKhan #ImranKhanPTI #PTI #PTIKarachi #PTIofficial #VoteForImranKhan #VoteForChange #VoteForBat pic.twitter.com/bfAmbxHAwX
— Mahmood Moulvi (@MoulviMahmood) August 21, 2022
این اے 245 کے رہائشی 8300 پر اپنا ووٹ لازمی چیک کریں ، محمد علی عزیز کا اہم پیغام#mahmoodmoulvi #NA245 #ImranKhan #ImranKhanPTI #muhammadaliaziz #PTIKarachi #PTIofficial #PTI #byelection2022 #VoteForImranKhan pic.twitter.com/wvpgSX3pyW
PTI Senior Vice President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain urged people of Karachi to leave their homes and vote in favor of PTI. He said today Karachi will stand with the truth and for democracy and real freedom.
کراچی کے عوام آج گھروں سے نکلیں اور تحریک انصاف کے حق میں فیصلہ دیں آج کراچی حق کے ساتھ کھڑا ہو گا جمہوریت اور حقیقی آزادی کیلئے کھڑا ہو گا
Firdous Shamim Naqvi had an altercation with MQM workers outside a polling station in Soldier Bazaar. They raised slogans and prevented him from entering the polling station.
Naqvi was visiting the polling station. He complained that election code of conduct of was being violated. MQM workers told him that he was not a polling agent.
Sindh Chief Election Commissioner said rioting and interference will not be tolerated in polling. He said people should come to the polling stations without fear
He said immediate action will be taken for any violation of law. He said law enforcement agencies should be alert and make arrests on the sport for spreading unrest. He said District Monitoring Officer and monitoring teams should remain active.
He said Provincial and Central Control Room should be contacted for verified information and complaints. He said the commission will ensure a transparent and peaceful election in any case.
Firdous Shamim Naqvi visits polling stations. He raised questions on the polling process. He said he has objected to 5 polling stations. He said there is no space in the combine polling station and their polling agents are being kicked out. Naqvi said he is completely satisfied with the arrangements.
PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi has expressed concerned over the polling process. He said two booths have been established at one place. “This is a plan for rigging. How would a polling agent keep track of two booth,” he said, urging voters to come and cast their votes.
PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan urged the people of Karachi to come out and vote for the PTI.
“People of Karachi! Come out for your right – today Imran Khan alone is competing against more than a dozen parties, you have to defeat not only them but also the rigging,” he said in a tweet.
اہلیانِ کراچی! نکلو اپنے حق کی خاطر – آج ایک بار پھر مقابلہ ہے اکیلے عمران خان کا ایک درجن سے زائد جماعتوں سے – آپ نے نہ صرف ان کو بلکہ دھاندلی کو بھی شکست دینی ہے انشاء اللہ – #بلے_پہ_ٹھپہ لگا کر #خوددار_خودمختار_کراچی کو کامیاب بنائیں
#کراچی_الیکشن
The constituency comprises Jamshed Quarters, Pakistan Quarters, Martin Quarters, PECHS, Lines Area, Soldier Bazaar, New Town, Patel Para, Garden West, Martin Quarters, Teen Hatti, and PIB Colony.
The seat fell vacant after the death of Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain. The by-election was scheduled to be held on July 27 but were postponed due to torrential rainfall and advent of the month of Muharram.
A total of 263 polling stations have been established in the constituency. 203 polling stations have been declared ‘highly sensitive’ and 60 as ‘sensitive’. There are 515,033 registered voters – 274,987 men and 240,016 women – in the constituency.
More than 15 candidates from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Tehreeek-e-Labaik (TLP) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) are contesting the bypolls.
The leading candidates are PTI’s Mahmood Baqi Moulvi and MQM’s Moeed Anwar. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has withdrawn its candidate Danish Khan to support the MQM. There are eight independent candidates contesting the polls.
MQM Rehabilitation Committee head Dr Farooq Sattar is also contesting elections as an independent candidate. TLP’s Muhammad Ahmad Raza and PSP’s Syed Hafeezuddin are also in the fray. Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUI-F) had also withdrawn its candidate Aminullah in favour of the MQM.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has made all arrangements and set up a control room to monitor the situation.
The commission has also decided to deploy Pakistan Army and Rangers personnel as ‘quick response force’ in case of any untoward incident.
