KARACHI: As per the unconfirmed and unofficial results of all 263 polling stations, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Mahmood Baqi Moulvi has swept the NA-245 by-election as he stood first by getting 29,375 votes whereas MQM’s Moeed Anwar achieved the second position by acquiring 13193 votes, however, TLP’s Ahmad Raza 9836, independent candidate Farooq Sattar 3468 and Pak Sarzameen Pakistan (PSP) candidate Hafiz Uddin 1118 votes stood third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Also Read PTI Jalsa at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh

Earlier, the polling process was completed in a very peaceful and smooth way and no untoward incident was reported from any area of the constituency during the polling of the NA-245 by-election.

Strict security arrangements were adopted by law enforcement agencies to tackle any situation. The polling started at 8 AM and continued till 5 PM without any interval however, voter turnout was low.