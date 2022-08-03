Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor posted as Corps Commander Quetta

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Federal Ministers, PM AJK, Foreign dignitaries and a large number of senior serving and retired military and civil officials and relatives of Shuhahda attend Namaz-e-Janaza of martyred army officers. Photo/ ISPR

Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor in place of martyred Lt General Sarfraz Ali has been posted as Corps Commander Quetta on Wednesday, ISPR in its tweet said.

Namaz-e-Janaza of Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Shaheed, Major General Amjad Hanif Shaheed and Brigadier Muhammad Khalid Shaheed was offered at Army graveyard Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Federal Ministers, PM AJK, Foreign dignitaries and a large number of senior serving and retired military and civil officials and relatives of Shuhahda attended Namaze Janaza.

Pakistan army military contingent presented a guard of honor.

COAS Presented National Flag to the relatives of Shuhada. Jasd e Khaki of Shaheeds buried with full military honour at Army Graveyard.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lt-Gen Sarfraz and five other army officials were martyred in Lasbela helicopter crash on August 1 while they were busy and supervising the flood relief operation in Balochistan.

Lt General Sarfraz Ali, Brig (Approved Major General) Amjad Hanif, Brig Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major M. Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz embraced Shahadat in a helicopter crash during a flood operation in Balochistan.

According to ISPR, the wreckage of the unfortunate helicopter was found in Lasbela district.

The accident was occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations.